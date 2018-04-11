Massillon Getting ER, OR Equipment with Hospital
By Jim Michaels
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 6:50 AM

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – As part of a final deal handing the former Affinity Medical Center building and other buildings and equipment over to the city of Massillon, the city was able to keep the medical apparatus needed to equip an emergency room and several operating rooms.

Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry says parent company Quorum Health removed portable equipment as well as all items from the doctor’s offices that are included in the transaction.

Council must vote on the agreement next.

Closing is not set until April 27th.

That’s expected to take a few weeks.

RELATED CONTENT

Schuring Gets Interim Speaker Job, Mum on Wanting to Keep It Wearing Blue on Wednesday for Child Abuse Awareness Foodbank Celebrates Top Volunteers With Food, Fun, Awards Early Voting for Primary Election Underway Weather Recap: March Was Snowy, Wet, Cold Bill Would Reimburse Hall of Fame, Others for Draft Expenses