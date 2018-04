GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – A teenager in the city of Green faces charges in a school threat situation that Summit County Sheriff’s investigators say was completely unrelated to the school.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Wednesday.

He’s charged with telecommunications harassment.

The teen was apparently angry because a mail-order company had not sent his marijuana smoking device yet.

He made a threat against the school to the company rep, and the company rep called police.