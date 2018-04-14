SCSO: Manslaughter Charges for 2 in Drug Death

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Stark County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested two women in connection with the drug-related death of a Canton woman back in February.

37-year-old Sarah Patton of Minerva and 39-year-old Alicia McCrummen of Akron face involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the death of 40-year-old Teresa McMillen.

She reportedly had signs of drugs like fentanyl, carfentanil and more in her system.

A Canton police officer had been living with McMillen at the time of her death.

He’s still suspended from the department.