Spring Rain Events Close, Damage Bike Trails

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s been a rough spring for Stark County’s bike trails.

In fact, the Towpath Trail is closed from north to south through the county, with some parts of the county getting 3 inches of rain over the weekend.

The park system says they have gated most of the parking lots for the Towpath Trail.

In fact, they have already been out this spring, making some repairs on the trail.

Portions of the Middle Branch and Mahoning Valley Trails were also closed due to high water.

Stark Parks was planning to head out to the trails beginning Wednesday, to assess the damage and see if additional repairs need to be made.

The hope is to have the trails open again this weekend.