Missing Man with Dementia Found Dead in Nimishillen Twp.

NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A tragic ending after a family member with dementia goes missing.

The body of 56-year-old Mark Billiter of Canton was found Tuesday afternoon.

He was seated against a storage building on the property of the Marathon station in the area of 5000 Louisville Street NE in Nimishillen Township.

A passerby made the discovery.

Billiter may have died from exposure.

He was reported missing Monday morning from the Glenwood Care and Rehabilitation Center on 34th Street NW in Canton, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.