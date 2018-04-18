Remembering Barbara Bush at National First Ladies Library
By Jim Michaels
|
Apr 18, 2018 @ 7:45 PM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – She was true to herself and true to what she believed in.

That’s how they’re remembering Barbara Bush at the National First Ladies Library in Canton.

She was interested in literacy after her husband’s presidency ended, but they say it was important that the emphasis was on family literacy, not just children’s literacy.

The museum at Market Avenue S and 3rd Street SW has a collection of Barbara Bush letters, campaign memorabilia, and other items on display.

Barbara Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.

She had planned several times to visit the museum, but they tell us her health issues often got in the way.

