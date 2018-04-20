Earth Day Week: StarkFresh Accepting Gently Used Kitchenware

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – This is Earth Day Week, and StarkFresh has a way for you to recycle your gently used pots and pans and other cooking supplies.

They have locations where you can drop those items off Friday or Saturday.

The cookware is used in StarkFresh cooking programs where people learn to cook fresh and nutritious meals.

The items can then be donated to participating families.

Here are the dropoff locations and times: