American Lung Association: Air in Stark Not so Good

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Stark County is one of 10 counties in the state receiving an “F” for ozone pollution in the latest American Lung Association “State of the Air” report.

The Canton Health Department oversees the equipment that measures air pollution.

Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams says the county had 14 days between 2014 and 2016 where ozone levels were in the “unhealthy for sensitive populations” category, the lowest of three reporting categories.

Summit County had just one day in that time period.

As for particle pollution, Stark County did better, getting a “B”.

There was just one day between 2014 and 2016 where particle levels were “unhealthy for sensitive populations”, like the young and elderly.