Hall of Fame: Village Project Underway, Behind the Scenes

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There is progress being made at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village, even if it’s not showing up in the bricks and mortar.

That, from the Hall of Fame, where they say they are working on the programming that will be part of all the facilities at the Hall.

One such program is the Game for Life Academy, which provides online training for football coaches.

That program has been in operation since January.

Additional construction work on Tom Benson Stadium and the Center for Excellence reportedly begins after Enshrinement Week.