BBB Shred, E-Cycling Event Saturday at Central

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Canton-based Better Business Bureau office has its annual Community Shred and E-Cycling event on Saturday.

It’s from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Central Catholic High School parking lot in Perry Township.

You can bring plenty of paper documents to be shredded on site.

There are also about 30 different types of electronics that will be accepted, with fees for flourescent tubes, monitors and TVs.

Here are the accepted electronics items:

Batteries (no alkaline)

Cable

CD’s

Cell Phones

Circuit Boards

Computers

Consumer Electronics

Fluorescent Light Bulbs *

Game Consoles

Ink & Toner Cartridges

IT Equipment

Keyboards

Laptops

Mice

Modems

Monitors **

MP3 Players

Phone Systems

Printers

Routers

Satellite Boxes

Servers

Small Household Equipment

Speakers

Switches

Telecom Equipment

Televisions **

UPS Units

Video Games

Wire * Fluorescent Light Bulbs – $1.00 – 4ft tube or smaller 2.00 – 8ft tube

** Computer monitors and televisions with tubing – $20 disposal fee

Donations are also being accepted during the event for the BBB Charitable and Educational Fund.