Canton Fire Consumes Recycling Warehouse, Sends Acrid Odor Into Air

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton firefighters remained at the scene of what was a huge fire on Third Street SE during the night.

Firefighters got the call at just after 10 p.m.

The Slesnick Recycling Center in the 700 block of Third Street SE was heavily involved when they got there.

The roof of the building later caved in.

Two fire companies continued hosing down hot spots.

A light wind out of the east carried the acrid smell of burning paper and other items into the downtown area.

The fire was so large, the department needed assistance from a number of neighboring departments with tanker trucks in order to knock down the blaze.

Third Street SE remains closed just east of the Cherry Avenue viaduct; no cause yet for the fire.

The city Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating.

No injuries have been reported.