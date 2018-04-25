ODOT’s $50 Million Construction Program Includes 62/Middlebranch/Harrisburg Fix

GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – ODOT District 4 in Green is spending $50 million on existing and new road projects in Stark County this construction season.

One of the new projects which just sold last week involves the reconfiguration of the Route 62 intersection at Middlebranch and Harrisburg Avenue NE in Canton.

That’s a $6.6 million project.

The two-year project includes a roundabout at Harrisburg and 30th Street.

Route 62 traffic will be maintained, but 30th Street will be closed at Harrisburg for 9 months, probably starting next year.