Coaches, More Remember Earle Bruce 1931-2018

By Jim Michaels
|
Apr 26, 2018 @ 8:43 AM
Ohio State coach Earle Bruce is hoisted above the crowed by his players after the Buckeyes beat Michigan 23-20 in Ann Arbor, Mich., Nov. 21, 1987. Bruce was fired this week after nine years at the helm. (AP Photo/Robert Kozloff)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – A big farewell to a Buckeye favorite on Wednesday.

Memories were shared of former football coach Earle Bruce at a memorial service inside St John Arena.

Another former head coach Jim Tressel told those attending that high school football was always something in Bruce’s heart.

Bruce coached Massillon Washington, Salem and a few other high school football squads before becoming an assistant then later head coach of the Buckeyes.

Buckeyes Head Coach Urban Meyer called him a mentor, along with his father.

Earle Bruce died last week at age 87.

