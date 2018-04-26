Stark Elections Board Needs Nearly 200 Workers

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Stark County is looking for a few good poll workers.

These days, they’re called precinct election officials.

There’s a particular need in Massillon, Canal Fulton, Louisville, Lake Township, Pike Township and Sugar Creek Township.

You can contact the Board of Elections office if you are interested in helping out at 330 451-7010.

You’ll make just over a hundred dollars for the day, plus $10 an hour for training.

You can also complete an online poll worker application.

You must be a registered voter, have transportation, and not have a felony conviction.