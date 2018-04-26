Area Police Sorting Out Incident Involving Norton Woman, Child
By Jim Michaels
|
Apr 26, 2018 @ 12:16 PM
Melissa Tomasik (Courtesy Stark County Jail)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Area police agencies continue investigating a case involving a Summit County woman wanted on a drug possession charge who drove off from police in Stark County Wednesday night.

34-year-old Melissa Tomasik of Norton was later arrested in Springfield Township; she’s in the Stark County Jail.

Locally, Tomasik is charged with kidnapping for driving off from a Jackson Township traffic stop with a child in the car.

There was reportedly a man driving the car initially; he took off on foot and it’s not known if he’s been arrested.

Tomasik was wanted on a warrant out of New Franklin.

RELATED CONTENT

Stark Elections Board Needs Nearly 200 Workers Coaches, More Remember Earle Bruce 1931-2018 Man Suffers Smoke Inhalation in SW Canton Fire OSP Tickets 1500 in Distracted Driving Effort NFL Commissioner Gets Assist in Bringing Klein to Canton Expert Advice on Preventing Child Poisonings