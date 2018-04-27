Waste District Encourages Drug Take Back Every Day

BOLIVAR, Ohio (WHBC) – Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day.

In Stark County, that happens 365 days a year.

That’s because local law enforcement in association with the Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Solid Waste District oversees 17 drug drop off boxes across Stark County.

No liquids or creams please, and needles should be dropped off at the City of Canton Recycling Center.

The 17 locations include the sheriff’s office on Route 62 in Canton and the State Highway Patrol post, just off Shuffel Street NW in Jackson Township.

Here are all the locations, or go the the district’s website and click on the Stark County Newsletter link:

(Courtesy Stark Tuscarawas Wayne Solid Waste District)