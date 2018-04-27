CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There are 2000 Stark County absentee ballots still to be returned to the Board of Elections, with the primary just 11 days away from Friday.

They can be brought to the board office on Regent Avenue NE just off Route 62 in Canton by May 7th, or mailed, as long as they are postmarked by May 7th.

Just over 2,200 registered voters have asked for Republican ballots, while just under 2,100 Democrats did the same.

250 voters asked for non-partisan ballots, containing only the issues.

You can still ask for an absentee ballot.

For the primary election, be sure to check which ballot you want to receive.

800 people have also voted early.