Stark ESC Safety Levy on Its Way to Special August Vote

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Educational Service Center levy addressing safety and mental health in 17 of the center’s 22 school districts is at the county auditor’s office, headed to the ballot in a special August election.

The 1.49 mill levy will provide funding for the 17 districts.

Campaign head and former county Juvenile Court Judge Mike Howard says each of those districts will explain how they will use that funding before the vote.

As for non-participating school districts like the Canton City School District, Howard says the inability of residents of cities to vote for members of the board of the ESC was a factor.