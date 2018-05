COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Hit-and-run crash deaths in the U.S. are at the highest level ever recorded, with 65% of victims being pedestrians.

Safety experts are providing recommendations to decrease the chances of being involved in a crash involving a pedestrian or bicyclist, like keeping them in your line of vision, and giving them at least 3 feet of clearance.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says there were 2,049 hit-and-run fatalities in 2016./

That’s a 60-percent increase from 2009.