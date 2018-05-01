Extended Hours for Early Voting This Week

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There are additional voting hours for the next week or so at area Boards of Elections offices.

The Stark County office is open for early voting from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day this week.

There are also weekend hours.

The Stark County office will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday May 5th and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday May 6th.

Early voting does end at 2 p.m. Monday, the day before the Primary Election.

There’s more at the election office’s web site.

The web site can even show you the ballot you’re voting on.