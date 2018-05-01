Massillon Council May OK Affinity Deal Next Week
By Jim Michaels
May 1, 2018 @ 7:05 PM

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – Massillon City Council is expected to finalize the deal to purchase the former Affinity Hospital building next Monday night.

It will cost the city over $600,000 for a three-month period to maintain the building and equipment, but they hope to have a hospital system operating in the building before that period is over.

Those expenses include a one-time title insurance purchase, two maintenance employees inside the building and 24/7 security on site.

There are also other insurances, utility expenses and more.

