Two Perry Brothers Badly Burned in Tuesday Fire
By Jim Michaels
May 2, 2018 @ 7:25 AM

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WHBC) – Two Perry Township brothers were badly burned in an explosion and fire at their parents home in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue SW Tuesday afternoon.

A neighbor tells the Repository the two were working near a trailer parked in the driveway when there was a blast, then flames shot out the rear of the trailer, burning both men.

The pair is at the Akron Children’s Hospital Burn Center.

Their conditions are not known.

That fire spread to the side and back of the house.

A race car inside that trailer was destroyed.

No word on a cause or damage estimate.

