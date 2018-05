CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – You asked for the warmer weather, now we get the byproducts.

More humidity, with showers and thunderstorms around for Thursday through Frtiday.

That’ll be the case, especially the further north you are in the area during the day Thursday.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Bill Deger says a severe thunderstorm is a possibility, with heavy downpours and gusty winds possible.