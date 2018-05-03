Tuscarawas ODOT Construction Underway or Starting Soon

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WHBC) – ODOT is spending $29 million on 21 projects in Tuscarawas County this summer.

Work on the the I-77 bridges over Steele Hill Road just south of the Route 250 exit actually started in March.

There’s a crossover there with two lanes of traffic maintained in each direction through the $3 million project.

13 miles worth of Route 212 will be repaved in two sections, with one of them starting at the Stark-Tuscarawas County line.

That’s a $2.5 million project.

And work is also underway, resurfacing four miles worth of Route 250 starting at the Schoenbrunn exit, headed south.

That’s also a $2.5 million project.