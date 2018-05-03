Tuscarawas ODOT Construction Underway or Starting Soon
By Jim Michaels
|
May 3, 2018 @ 10:28 AM

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WHBC) – ODOT is spending $29 million on 21 projects in Tuscarawas County this summer.

Work on the the I-77 bridges over Steele Hill Road just south of the Route 250 exit actually started in March.

There’s a crossover there with two lanes of traffic maintained in each direction through the $3 million project.

13 miles worth of Route 212 will be repaved in two sections, with one of them starting at the Stark-Tuscarawas County line.

That’s a $2.5 million project.

And work is also underway, resurfacing four miles worth of Route 250 starting at the Schoenbrunn exit, headed south.

That’s also a $2.5 million project.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Wanted Canton Man Fires Gun, Gets Arrested May Warmth Brings Humidity, Showers, Thunderstorms Former McKinley Gym Teacher Indicted on Sex Charges Plain Farmer’s Market Opens for Season UPDATE: Two Perry Brothers Badly Burned in Tuesday Fire Massillon Council May OK Affinity Deal Next Week