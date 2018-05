GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – You lived it, now the stats bear it out: April was much cooler and wetter than average this year.

The temperature at the Akron Canton Airport averaged 44.8 degrees, over 4 degrees below normal and nearly 12 degrees below April of 2017.

There was over 5 and half inches of rain last month.

That’s 2 inches above normal.

And we can pretty much put the cap on the winter of 2017-2018, with 53.3 inches of snow.