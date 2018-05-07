OSHP Returns Patrol Post to City of Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Summit County now has its own state patrol post.

The Akron post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol returned to Akron in February for the first time in 20 years.

There are 4 sergeants and 12 troopers who work out of the post on the campus of the University of Akron.

The Canton post had been responsible for Summit County the last few decades, and still does dispatching for Summit County.

Akron Post Commander Lt. Antonio Matos says the increasing number of traffic accidents and other crimes drew the attention of patrol leaders.