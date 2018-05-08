Stark Board of Elections: All Going Smoothly

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Ohio Primary Election is underway.

The Stark County Board of Elections says there were only a few minor glitches at startup on Tuesday, but no major problems.

Over 9000 people had already voted by 9:15 Tuesday morning.

Don’t forget to bring some form of ID to your polling place when you vote today, says Secretary of State Jon Husted.

And, if you still have a completed absentee ballot that you haven’t submitted yet, the only place to bring it is to your Board of Elections office by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In Stark County, the office is at Route 62 and Regent Avenue NE.

The polls close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

All your results here at whbc.com or on 1480 WHBC with updates during the Indians Game.