DeWine, Cordray, Renacci, Canton Tax Increase Among the Winners
By Jim Michaels
|
May 8, 2018 @ 7:58 PM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Richard Cordray will be the Democratic candidate for governor in November, while Mike DeWine will win the Republican nomination.

Congressman Jim Renacci will be the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Sherrod Brown.

Here are the unofficial results from the Stark County Board of Elections:

Republican nominee for 50th State House District:

Reggie Stoltzfus 61%

Democratic nominee for the Stark County Court of Common Pleas:

Natalie Haupt 53%

Stark County Issues:

Canton City .5-percent income tax increase: approved 56%

Alliance City Parks and Rec 3-mill, 5-year levy: approved 67%

North Canton City Schools 6.9 mill additional continuing levy: approved 51%

Tuslaw Local Schools 7.3 mill 5 year levy: 58% say no

Paris Township Road District 4 mill 10 year levy: 55% say no

Lexington Township .75 mill additional levy: winning by only 4 votes

Here’s more from the Board of Elections.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Results for the May Primary Election – Check HERE Canton City Schools Recommend New McKinley Hoops Coach Stark Board of Elections: All Going Smoothly Massillon Council Unanimously Agrees to Purchase Affinity Election Day is Here! Kenny & Jon Recap The Cavs Game 4 Win Over Toronto