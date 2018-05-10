USW Local: Union Metal to Resume Operations Next Week
By Jim Michaels
|
May 10, 2018 @ 8:27 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Limited operations are to begin at the Union Metal plant in Canton next week, according to Steelworkers Local 9094.

The union has a contract with new plant owner AIAC Group, which owns dozens of small industrial plants around the country.

Of the 177 union members who did vote, they agreed to a 12% pay cut, though benefits will remain the same.

The plan is to initially start with about 100 employees, says the union.

Over 300 people had worked at the Maple Avenue NE facility.

The plant will now be known as the Union Metal Industries Corporation.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Hang On: Cooler on Friday, Warm Again on Saturday AAA, Gas Buddy: Highest Gas Prices in Years Cavs Will Face Celtics Fire Damages Garage, Home in SW Canton Route 212 Closed After Truck Hits Railroad Bridge Canton Voters Pass Income Tax Increase