ODOT: Route 212 Reopens Just West of Bolivar By Jim Michaels | May 11, 2018 @ 5:46 AM NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WHBC) – Route 212 has reopened just west of Bolivar. The road was closed at the railroad overpass when a truck hit it on Tuesday. Repairs to the bridge and the Wheeling and Lake Erie track have been made.