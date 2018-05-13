Jackson Police Search for Missing Teen

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Jackson Township police continue looking for a township teen.

17-year-old Madison Hartenstein went missing at the Stark State College commencement last Thursday.

She’s 5’2″, 105 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Here’s more from the Jackson Township police Facebook page:

Madison was last seen wearing a purple tie-dye shirt, gray pants and white shoes.

The teen is also wearing dark framed glasses shown in pictures of her provided by police.

If you have seen Madison or know her whereabouts, please contact Jackson Township Police Department, Stark County, Ohio at 330.832.1553.

Case Number: 18-16343