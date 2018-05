CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Residents of one Canton neighborhood haven’t been sleeping very well recently.

Last week, four people who live in the Rosalyn-Bellflower-Linwood Avenue SW neighborhood had their houses broken into during the night, according to the Canton Police Department.

They had purses and wallets stolen.

The perpetrator apparently entered through unlocked doors and windows.

Police say it’s also a danger to the thief, who could end up being shot to death.