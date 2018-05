CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Canton police and fire departments are investigating a couple of arson fires from early Monday morning.

The vacant houses in the 600 blocks of Lawn and Park Avenue SW have adjoining backyards.

But they’re not close enough that one would have ignited the other.

The fire department says at least one of the houses will need to be taken down.

No adjacent houses were damaged.

No injuries were reported.