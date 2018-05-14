Behind the Ohio House Races: Medicaid Expansion in 2019

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – State Rep Larry Householder won more than the Republican nomination for his seat in November last Tuesday.

All but one of the 11 Republican candidates aligned with the former House Speaker were winners in his effort to regain that position.

The exception was the local race, where his candidate Josh Hagan lost to Reggie Stultzfus, according to 1480 WHBC Political Analyst Daryl Revoldt.

He says the REAL battle is about reigning in medicaid costs in Ohio.

Ane he says Householder has not been in favor of Governor Kasich’s medicaid expansion.

Stultzfus is aligned with the other leading speaker candidate, Representative Ryan Smith.