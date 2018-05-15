SCSO: Four Face Felony Charges in GlenOak ‘Prank’

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Three 18-year-olds face felony ‘complicity to inducing panic’ charges and a 17-year-old faces a similar juvenile charge for what they thought was a prank at GlenOak High School last week.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says one of the teens rode a dirt bike through the hallways of the school on Friday morning when staff and students were in the hallways, forcing the school to lock down.

The others participated by holding doors open or otherwise assisting in the incident.

The four were arrested shortly after it all happened.

18-year-old non-student Eloy Lopes is also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass.

He must stay away from the school.

No one was injured.