COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – AAA is anticipating a near-record travel volume for the Memorial Day weekend, with 41.5 million Americans and 1.6 million Ohioans traveling more than 50 miles from home over the holiday.

Those figures would be the highest travel numbers seen since 2005.

Nearly 90% of Ohio travelers are going by road.

Even the highest gasoline prices in four years does not appear to be a deterrent.