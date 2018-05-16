Joint Release: Aultman Growing Again, Acquiring Millersburg Hospital

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Aultman Health Foundation is acquiring a Holmes County hospital.

The Canton-based health system has signed a letter of intent to purchase Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg.

A news release indicates the facility could become an Aultman affiliate by early in 2019.

The hospitals already have a shared-services relationship.

The state of Ohio must approve the proposed arrangement.

The news release indicates the current Pomerene management team and staff will remain in place, with services expanded.

The two entities are not new to one another: they have worked together as members of the Independent Hospital Network for over 20 years.

The Aultman Health Foundation completed its acquisition of Alliance Community Hospital early this year.