Child and Adolescent Health Opening GlenOak Location

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) A longtime Stark County provider of mental health services to children is opening a fourth location inside GlenOak High School in the Plain Local District.

The partnership means Canton-based Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health will provide its usual array of services from inside the school building.

They have a 3500 square foot space inside the building on Schneider Street NE.

The district says there’s a nationwide trend for school districts and mental health services to partner.

The office will open for the new school year, with services available to students and the general public.

The agency’s other locations are on 2nd Street NE in Canton, and in Alliance and Jackson Township.