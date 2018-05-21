Mark Williams will give an overview of mechanical and cultural controls used on his organic farm during a summer tour series. (Courtesy Mark Williams)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – They’re ways to learn more about sustainable agriculture and how it works.

20 farm tours in Ohio and three of its neighboring states this summer, including events in Dalton and in Akron.

It’s the 2018 Sustainable Farm Tour and Workshop Series.

Sustainable agriculture involves farming methods which preserve natural and other resources for future generations.

The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association is an Ohio sponsor.

OEFFA is sponsoring several tours and topics, including organic growing, weed control, native medicinal plant foresting, as well as poultry, beef and fish production.

(Story courtesy Ohio News Connection)