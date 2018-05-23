Stark County Health: Advice, If You’re in Rabies Bait Drop Zone

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The USDA and county health departments continue the effort to immunize the raccoon population against rabies, through Thursday.

The Stark County Health Department has a few tips if you know there are vaccination baits in your area.

They will not harm your pets, but you should keep children away.

The green or silver baits are about the size of a matchbook.

The baits are being dropped in areas north, south and east of Canton including parts of the city.

Carroll and three other counties are also seeing the bait drop.