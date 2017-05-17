“2nd annual Steps of Change event is This Saturday

OhioCAN Stark is hosting its 2nd annual Steps of Change event this Saturday in downtown Canton. The family-centered Heroin education event includes a variety of activities including walks, Guest Speakers, Health fairs, balloon release and activities for the whole family.

OhioCAN state director, Cindy Koumoutzis says “This is Not a War on Drugs – it’s a War on People.”

Yes, families impacted by substance use face stigma and shame.

We pay dearly for the disease of addiction. Financially, mentally, physically and most important, emotionally. And because of this, members of OhioCAN Stark (Change Addiction Now), are coming together on Saturday May 20th, at “Steps of Change” to help bring their voice to addiction and recovery.

As a response to the nation’s unprecedented surge in the use of heroin, fentanyl and other dangerous substances, OhioCAN announces a dynamic family-centered approach, to deliver desperately needed resources, tools, and support to the growing numbers of families and individuals affected by the disease of addiction.

“We have a heroin epidemic, a prescription pill epidemic and an epidemic of abusing many other different drugs,” said DeWine. “We cannot arrest our way out of this problem. Community leaders, law enforcement and local experts can do our jobs, but ultimately it will be up to each community. Fighting drugs will come down to grass roots efforts, neighborhood by neighborhood, community by community, city by city and county by county.”

The stigma of “addiction” is a major barrier to recovery; access to care is improved by ending the shame and discrimination against people and families impacted by substance use. We are at the forefront, standing side by side with our families.

OhioCAN is a project of The Hub for Direct Community Action, a 501c3. We provide families with evidence-based research, harm reduction and family support. OhioCAN Stark is committed to bringing the family voice to addiction and recovery. Much of the growth and development takes place first on social media.

You can find us at facebook.com/groups/OhioCAN/ and our web page

changeaddictionnow.org/ohio.html.

OhioCAN Stark is hosting our 2nd annual Steps of Change event which includes a variety of activities including walks, Guest Speakers, Health fairs, balloon release and activities for the whole family.

Stark County will stage “Walk a Mile in my Shoes,” in which shoes are displayed remembering those we have lost from the disease of addiction. We will also have donation boxes available collecting nonperishable food items, clothing and blankets given to Stark county individuals seeking detox and recovery.

Steps of Change is a unified National effort to use the power of families and those affected by the disease of addiction to:

Break the silence, the stigma and the shame

Embrace evidence-based information and abandon outdated beliefs

Show those affected by addiction that they are no longer alone

Each event is free and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to attend.

If you are interested in becoming involved with OhioCAN or our event, please contact State Director Cindy Koumoutzis at 330-327-5911 or Stark County Coordinator Julie Burns at 330-575-9526.