CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Could you be paying $3 for a gallon of gasoline sometime this year?

With higher crude oil prices and other factors, Gas Buddy says we could jump up to $2.99 during the spring, but the price hike shouldn’t last.

Gas has settled back from the price hikes of about a week ago.

The AAA average for regular in Canton-Massillon is $2.05, down 10-cents from a week ago.