3 Indicted for Heroin Overdoses

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 15, 2017) – Three more suspected heroin dealers are off the streets.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier says the investigations just take time.

36-year-old Damon Slocum and 31-year-old Tiffanie Kegley have been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the May 2016 overdose death of Sean Latham. They were arrested at their Massillon home Tuesday.

23-year-old Vernall Robinson of Akron was also arrested Tuesday for a separate incident where the overdose victim required long-term medical care. He is charged with corrupting another with drugs.

US Marshals and the Metro Narcotics Unit assisted in the investigations.