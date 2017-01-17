3 Louisville Teachers Face Termination

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (1480 WHBC) (Jan. 11, 2017) – The Louisville School Board has begun the process of firing three teachers in connection to the deletion of thousands of electronic files before the teachers’ strike in November.

The BOE issued a statement saying it has accepted the superintendent’s recommendation to suspend the three without pay, pending termination under state law.

The three are middle school teachers Shawn Arbogast, Laura Esposito and Jody Dasco.

The board’s press release indicated the teachers are still entitled to a hearing with an independent referee to present evidence and fight to keep their jobs, a process which could take a few months.

The Louisville Education Association has yet to return calls for comment to WHBC.