3 With Stark Addresses Charged in NE Ohio Child Sex Sting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – Three men with Stark County addresses are among 22 people caught up in a sex sting put together by federal authorities and northeast Ohio law enforcement.

24-year-old Zachary Albert of North Canton, 37-year-old Gregory Echelberry of Massillon and 42-year-old Matthew Palmer of Navarre are charged with attempted unlawful conduct with a minor.

The men were all conversing online with officers posing as young children.

“Operation Memorial Dazed” was conducted over a four-day period starting the day after the holiday.