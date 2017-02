CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 7, 2017) – Seeing how the heroin epidemic is affecting Northeast Ohio, the FBI and DEA have delivered a $30,000 grant to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and Canton Police.

Canton Police Chief Bruce Lawver says the grant will reimburse agencies so they can do more follow up work on fatal investigations.

Lawver says this will ultimately help in saving lives and putting those responsible behind bars.

The agencies accepted the grant this week.