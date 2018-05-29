Stark Election Finalized, Turnout Up to 23%
By Jim Michaels
|
May 29, 2018 @ 10:09 AM
CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – All the votes are in and counted in the Primary Election, bumping the turnout in Stark County up to 23% of registered voters.

There’s a delay in finalizing the results because provisional votes must be added in later and the board waits for a period of time for mailed absentee ballots to arrive in the office.

57,669 ballots were cast out of 251,279 registered voters.

One race is getting an automatic recount.

It’s the .75 mill additional levy in Lexington Township that is unofficially winning by three votes.

