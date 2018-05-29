4 Escape Burning NE Canton Home, Firefighter Injured
By Jim Michaels
|
May 29, 2018 @ 11:20 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Four residents of a 2-story home on Cherry Avenue NE just north of 12th Street in Canton were able to escape a fire there early Tuesday morning.

They are getting help from the American Red Cross.

A Canton firefighter did suffer what looks to be a minor injury while fighting the fire.

The front of the house was fully involved when firefighters arrived just after 4 a.m.

Damage is listed at $35,000.

The front porch was completely destroyed, according to the department.

The city’s Fire Prevention Bureau is looking for the cause.

