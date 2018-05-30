Work Continues on PFHOF Parking Lot, Stadium Park Lighting
By Jim Michaels
|
May 30, 2018 @ 6:43 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The temporary 400-space Pro Football Hall of Fame parking lot being installed at the north end of Stadium Park along Fulton Drive NW should be ready for Enshrinement Week.

That’s according to Canton Parks and Rec Director Doug Foltz, who says they’re also set to install a prefab 365-day-a-year restroom near that lot, for use when Village construction work impacts the Hall’s main parking lot.

Also, in mid-August, the final coat of asphalt should go down.

Lighting for the park’s four ball fields should be installed by mid-July.

That’s part of the agreement between the park system and the Hall of Fame.

