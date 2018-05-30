Culvert Replacement Season Underway for Engineer’s Office

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – What you’re driving over is probably more important than the condition of the roadway itself, so the Stark County Engineer’s Office has two dozen culvert replacement projects to take care of this construction season.

One of them has Atwater Avenue NE in Lexington Township closed just south of Greenbower Street for the rest of the week.

Another one is being done this week on Ridge Avenue SW, just south of Route 800 or Cleveland Avenue.

There are about a thousand culverts in Stark County, and that’s just under the county roads.

The pipes are inspected every year or two.